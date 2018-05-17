Peter Siddle: Australia seamer says he will play for Essex again

Peter Siddle has 62 Test caps for Australia

Australia paceman Peter Siddle says he will play for Essex again and could return before the end of the season.

The 33-year-old ended his four-game spell with 5-37 as the county champions completed victory over Worcestershire on Sunday.

"I'll be back for sure, so don't worry about that," Siddle told BBC Essex.

"You never know, there might be an opportunity to come back at the end of the season for more cricket for Essex. Fingers crossed it might happen."

Siddle, who has not played a Test for his country since November 2016, took 20 wickets at an average of 16.10 in his four County Championship matches.

He gained praise for his spell at Chelmsford from Essex captain Ryan ten Doeschate, who said he made "one of the great overseas contributions" he has seen since he has been at the club.

"I definitely wish to come back so I'll pull the shirt on, whether it's this year or the next couple," Siddle said.

"I've got another week here - I'll spend some time with the boys, catch up with some friends around England and then head home."