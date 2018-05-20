One-Day Cup: Northants beat Nottinghamshire by 49 runs

From the section

Captain Alex Wakely hit six fours and two sixes in his 68-ball 72 for Northants

Royal London One-Day Cup, Welbeck Colliery CC Northamptonshire 339-9 (50 overs): Cobb 78, Wakely 72, Rossington 50; Gurney 2-57 Nottinghamshire 290 (46.2 overs): Mullaney 71, Wessels 47; White 3-63 Northamptonshire beat Nottinghamshire by 49 runs Match scorecard

Notts Outlaws suffered their first defeat as defending champions of the One-Day Cup, losing by 49 runs to Northamptonshire at Market Warsop.

Josh Cobb (78), Alex Wakely (72) and Adam Rossington (50) all contributed half-centuries as the the visitors posted a healthy 339-9.

Notts lost regular wickets in their chase, although captain Steven Mullaney's 71 kept them in contention.

But they ended up comfortably short, all out for 290 with 3.4 overs left.

Nathan Buck, Ben Sanderson and Brett Button took two wickets each, while Graeme White returned figures of 3-63.