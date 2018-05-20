One-Day Cup: Gloucestershire in successful chase at home to Essex

Gareth Roderick hit eight boundaries, including one six, from the 89 balls he faced

Royal London One-Day Cup, The Brightside Ground Essex 287-7 (50 overs): Zaidi 82, Bopara 50; Liddle 4-57 Gloucestershire 289-6 (48.1 overs): Roderick 87*, Hankins 77; Harmer 2-60 Gloucestershire beat Essex by four wickets Match scorecard

Gloucestershire battled to a four-wicket One-Day Cup win over Essex after a successful run chase in Bristol.

Gareth Roderick's unbeaten 87 from 89 balls saw the hosts pass their target of 288 with 11 balls to spare.

Roderick added 79 for the fifth wicket alongside Ryan Higgins (47), after opener George Hankins had made 77.

Ashar Zaidi's 82 from 77 balls and a 50 from Ravi Bopara had given Essex hope as they posted a solid 287-7, but they were unable to halt Roderick's reply.

The hosts' Chris Liddle took 4-57 - including the wickets of Bopara, Zaidi and opener Varun Chopra - to help limit the visitors.

Essex looked in a strong early position on 74-0 after 11 overs, but then lost three wickets in the next 14 balls to slip to 82-3, and captain Ryan ten Doeschate was later run our for 22.

Victory was Gloucestershire's second from two matches so far in the South Group, while for Essex defeat was their first of the 2018 competition.