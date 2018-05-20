One-Day Cup: Paul Stirling leads Middlesex to win over Kent

Paul Stirling featured for Ireland in their first-ever Test match against Pakistan earlier this month

Royal London One-Day Cup, Radlett CC Middlesex 313-9 (50 overs): Stirling 125, Morgan 50; Haggett 3-59, Henry 3-60 Kent 243 (43.5 overs): Kuhn 90, Bell-Drummond 44; Helm 4-49 Middlesex beat Kent by 70 runs Match scorecard

Paul Stirling struck 125 as Middlesex beat Kent by 70 runs to register their first One-Day Cup win of the summer.

Stirling's 115-ball knock, including 13 fours and five sixes, helped his side make 313-9 - as England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan chipped in with 50.

Kent looked to be falling well short when they slipped to 159-6, with Tom Helm's 4-49 doing much of the damage.

Heino Kuhn's 90 from 92 deliveries revived their hopes but, after he fell to Helm, they slipped to 243 all out.

No other visiting batsman managed to reach fifty, with Daniel Bell-Drummond's 44 the next best score.

Kent have now lost both of their opening One-Day Cup games, after a comfortable seven-wicket loss to Sussex on Thursday.