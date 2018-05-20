One-Day Cup: Hildreth best earns Somerset win over Glamorgan

James Hildreth's knock of 159 surpassed his previous best of 151 against Scotland in 2009

Royal London One-Day Cup, The Cooper Associates County Ground Somerset 372-7 (50 overs): Hildreth 159, Trego 56 Glamorgan 289 (46 overs): Ingram 85 Somerset (2 pts) beat Glamorgan by 83 runs Match scorecard

James Hildreth blasted a superb career-best 159 off just 123 balls as Somerset beat Glamorgan by 83 runs for their second One-Day Cup win.

Hildreth, who was dropped on 63, smashed eight sixes and 13 fours as Somerset raced to 372-7.

Peter Trego made 56 while Tom Abell hit 40 off just 25 balls.

Glamorgan were bowled out for 289 in reply, Colin Ingram top-scoring with 85 off 70, but rarely looked likely to threaten their target.

Tim Groenewald took the vital wickets of Ingram and fellow Test batsman Shaun Marsh, both caught in the deep, with Max Waller claiming four catches in all.

Those dismissals after a slow start left too much for the middle and lower order, despite some brave hitting from Marchant de Lange (40).