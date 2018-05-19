Saturday club cricket results

Saturday 19 May

ROBINSON SERVICES PREMIER LEAGUE

Instonians v Waringstown

Nearly 600 runs scored on a perfect wicket at Shaw's Bridge where the visitors, thanks to a century by Adam Dennison, won the points.

Waringstown 307-8 A Dennison 116, S Khan 56

Instonians 279 A White 71, S Getkake 55

Waringstown won by 28 runs

IRISH SENIOR CUP

Leinster will have eight teams, the NCU seven the North-West one (Strabane were promoted to the NW Premiership this season) and Munster will not be represented in the second round draw of the Irish Senior Cup.

The closest contest was at Donemana where two runs were needed from the final delivery but the home side lost by one run to Merrion when 589 runs were accumulated.

Armagh v Balbriggan

Armagh 165

Balbriggan 166-1 C Fletcher 88 no

Balbriggan won by nine wickets

Bready v CSNI

CSNI 243 M Ellison 131

Bready 170 A Lucas 38 no

CSNI won by 73 runs

Carrickfergus v Coleraine

Carrickfergus 237-8 J Burton 87, S Campbell 4-42

Coleraine 107

Carrickfergus won by 130 runs

CIYMS v North County

CIYMS 220 C Dougherty 122

North County 112

CIYMS won by 108 runs

Clontarf v Brigade

Clontarf 263-7 A Pienaar 92, R Coghlan 46

Brigade 161 J Thompson 59, A Pienaar 3-44

Clontarf won by 102 runs

Cork County v Strabane

Strabane 222-8 P Gillespie 82, M Bauer 4-44

Cork County 218

Strabane won by four runs

Donemana v Merrion

Merrion 295-7 J Anderson 78, J Carty 72, D Joyce 72

Donemana 294 G McClintock 85

Donemana needed two runs from the final delivery for victory but lost by one run

Eglinton v Leinster

Eglinton 217-7

Leinster 218-3

Leinster won by seven wickets

Fox Lodge v North Down

Fox Lodge 163

North Down 165-5 A Shields 80 no

North Down won by five wickets

Malahide v Muckamore

Malahide 208-6

Muckamore 209-9

Muckamore won by one wicket

Phoenix v Ardmore

Ardmore 190 K Martin 60

Phoenix 191-3

Phoenix won by seven wickets

YMCA v Cork Harlequins

Cork Harlequins 159

YMCA 160 for three

YMCA won by seven wickets