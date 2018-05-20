Weekend club cricket results

Sunday 20 May

An undefeated 108 by CJ Drummond steered Muckamore to a one-wicket Irish Senior Cup success at Malahide on Saturday and he was again in top form on Sunday with 56 when his team squeezed through against CSNI in the Robinson Services Premier League game.

Despite the gloom and damp conditions the visitors were still in the contest with a couple of overs remaining but when Andre Malan was caught on the boundary for 48 with only six balls remaining their hopes were virtually dashed.

With Armagh and Carrickfergus both losing every team in the Robinson Services Premier League has now suffered at least one defeat. Instonians and Waringstown jointly head the table with eight points but they have played a game more than the others. CSNI are the only team with two defeats.

Armagh v Waringstown

Armagh 69 C Russell 31

Waringstown 71-0 J Hall 34 no, A Dennison 33 no

Waringstown won by ten wickets

Carrickfergus v CIYMS

CIYMS 269-4 van der Merve 51 no, N Jones 45

Carrickfergus D/L target 237 off 37 overs - 124-9 (P Botha injured)

CIYMS won by Duckworth Lewis

Muckamore v CSNI

Muckamore 181-9 CJ Drummond 56

CSNI 172-9 A Malan 48

Muckamore won by nine runs

Saturday 19 May

ROBINSON SERVICES PREMIER LEAGUE

Instonians v Waringstown

Nearly 600 runs scored on a perfect wicket at Shaw's Bridge where the visitors, thanks to a century by Adam Dennison, won the points.

Waringstown 307-8 A Dennison 116, S Khan 56

Instonians 279 A White 71, S Getkake 55

Waringstown won by 28 runs

IRISH SENIOR CUP

Leinster will have eight teams, the NCU seven the North-West one (Strabane were promoted to the NW Premiership this season) and Munster will not be represented in the second round draw of the Irish Senior Cup.

The closest contest was at Donemana where two runs were needed from the final delivery but the home side lost by one run to Merrion when 589 runs were accumulated.

Armagh v Balbriggan

Armagh 165

Balbriggan 166-1 C Fletcher 88 no

Balbriggan won by nine wickets

Bready v CSNI

CSNI 243 M Ellison 131

Bready 170 A Lucas 38 no

CSNI won by 73 runs

Carrickfergus v Coleraine

Carrickfergus 237-8 J Burton 87, S Campbell 4-42

Coleraine 107

Carrickfergus won by 130 runs

CIYMS v North County

CIYMS 220 C Dougherty 122

North County 112

CIYMS won by 108 runs

Clontarf v Brigade

Clontarf 263-7 A Pienaar 92, R Coghlan 46

Brigade 161 J Thompson 59, A Pienaar 3-44

Clontarf won by 102 runs

Cork County v Strabane

Strabane 222-8 P Gillespie 82, M Bauer 4-44

Cork County 218

Strabane won by four runs

Donemana v Merrion

Merrion 295-7 J Anderson 78, J Carty 72, D Joyce 72

Donemana 294 G McClintock 85

Donemana needed two runs from the final delivery for victory but lost by one run

Eglinton v Leinster

Eglinton 217-7

Leinster 218-3

Leinster won by seven wickets

Fox Lodge v North Down

Fox Lodge 163

North Down 165-5 A Shields 80 no

North Down won by five wickets

Malahide v Muckamore

Malahide 208-6

Muckamore 209-9

Muckamore won by one wicket

Phoenix v Ardmore

Ardmore 190 K Martin 60

Phoenix 191-3

Phoenix won by seven wickets

YMCA v Cork Harlequins

Cork Harlequins 159

YMCA 160 for three

YMCA won by seven wickets