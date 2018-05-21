England v Pakistan: Jos Buttler says recall 'feels like another debut'

Buttler has returned from a stint in the IPL to play for England

England v Pakistan, first Test Date: 24-28 May Time: 11:00 BST Venue: Lord's Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW and the BBC Sport website. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Full tour details

England batsman Jos Buttler says his recall for this week's first Test against Pakistan at Lord's "feels like another debut".

The 27-year-old, who played the last of his 18 Tests in December 2016 against India, has kept wicket before but has been picked as a specialist batsman.

"It's a fantastic surprise and an incredible opportunity," he said.

"Any time you turn up here at Lord's it's special, and all of those emotions are arriving today."

Buttler has struggled for a place in England's side for the longer format of the game but has been a key part of their limited overs set-up, helping the side to the top of the one-day rankings.

He returns after a successful stint playing for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League.

The Lancashire player benefitted from opening the batting for the IPL side and scored 548 runs in 13 innings - including five consecutive half-centuries - with an average of 54.80 and highest score of 95.

Buttler admitted getting back into the Test set up "wasn't particularly on my radar".

However, he said he spoke with his team mentor, former Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne about how he could "potentially get back" into Test cricket.

"You always think maybe that race is run and will never happen again," he said.

"It's not that you live with regrets, but you definitely miss it. To get that call the overriding emotion was excitement.

"I came for a hit here on Saturday. Turning up here on England duty to play a Test match is unbelievable."