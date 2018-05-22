One-Day Cup: Luke Wright's century helps Sussex beat Somerset at Taunton

Luke Wright's biggest partnership was 107 for the second wicket with Harry Finch (right), who made 35

Royal London One-Day Cup, Cooper Associates County Ground Sussex 341-7: Wright 105, Wiese 58*, Burgess 56, Evans 43, Finch 35 Somerset 266: Hildreth 87, Davies 56, Renshaw 55 Sussex won by 75 runs Match scorecard

Sussex made their third highest List A score as they ended Somerset's winning start in the One-Day Cup at Taunton.

Luke Wright made 105 off 87 balls to lead Sussex to 341-7, and was well backed by David Wiese (58 off 37) and Michael Burgess (56 off 44).

Somerset were well set to chase the target as James Hildreth's 87 helped them recover from 101-4 to 240-5.

But the last five wickets went down for 26 as Somerset were bowled out for 266 in the 43rd over to lose by 75 runs.

After reaching 281 runs in three One-Day Cup innings in the space of six days, it was Hildreth's return catch to spinner Danny Briggs which started the rot at the end.

Australia's Matt Renshaw made 55 on his List A debut for the county, sharing a stand of 96 with Hildreth, while Steven Davies hit 56 off 45 balls at the start of their innings.

Somerset stay top of the southern group despite losing for the first time in three games, while Sussex are now up to second, one of four sides with two wins.

Wright's century was his 10th in non-T20 limited-overs cricket, featuring three sixes and 10 fours.

Somerset skipper Tom Abell missed the game with a sore finger, while paceman Josh Davey was also out, after suffering a recurrence of a quad muscle injury.

Both sides play again on Friday, Somerset against Essex at Chelmsford, while Sussex host Middlesex at Hove.