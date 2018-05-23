One-Day Cup: Middlesex hold off Glamorgan in thriller

Middlesex's Eoin Morgan was caught on the boundary by Nick Selman of Glamorgan for 56

Royal London One-Day Cup, Sophia Gardens Cardiff Middlesex: 304-6 (50.0 overs): Franklin 62*, Morgan 57, Gubbins 53; Ingram 3-24, De Lange 3-65 Glamorgan: 302-9 (50.0 overs): Lloyd 92; Patel 3-58 Middlesex (2 pts) beat Glamorgan (0 pts) by two runs Match scorecard

England captain Eoin Morgan hit 57 off 55 balls as Middlesex held on for a two-run One-Day Cup win over Glamorgan.

Opener Nick Gubbins (53) and James Franklin (62 not out off 50 balls) took Middlesex to 304-6 despite Colin Ingram taking 3-24.

David Lloyd's career-best 92 gave Glamorgan a chance, adding 126 with Ingram.

But Timm van der Gugten narrowly failed to hit the last ball for six to earn a tie.

After an opening stand of 86 between Aneurin Donald and Nick Selman, Middlesex's spinners claimed the first six wickets to fall with Ravi Patel claiming 3-58.

Glamorgan needed 16 off the last over but Middlesex were relieved to see Van der Gugten's pull shot fall just short of the boundary.