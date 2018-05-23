One-Day Cup: Middlesex hold off Glamorgan in thriller

By Nick Webb

BBC Wales Sport at Sophia Gardens

Middlesex's Eoin Morgan was caught on the boundary by Nick Selman of Glamorgan for 56
Royal London One-Day Cup, Sophia Gardens Cardiff
Middlesex: 304-6 (50.0 overs): Franklin 62*, Morgan 57, Gubbins 53; Ingram 3-24, De Lange 3-65
Glamorgan: 302-9 (50.0 overs): Lloyd 92; Patel 3-58
Middlesex (2 pts) beat Glamorgan (0 pts) by two runs
England captain Eoin Morgan hit 57 off 55 balls as Middlesex held on for a two-run One-Day Cup win over Glamorgan.

Opener Nick Gubbins (53) and James Franklin (62 not out off 50 balls) took Middlesex to 304-6 despite Colin Ingram taking 3-24.

David Lloyd's career-best 92 gave Glamorgan a chance, adding 126 with Ingram.

But Timm van der Gugten narrowly failed to hit the last ball for six to earn a tie.

After an opening stand of 86 between Aneurin Donald and Nick Selman, Middlesex's spinners claimed the first six wickets to fall with Ravi Patel claiming 3-58.

Glamorgan needed 16 off the last over but Middlesex were relieved to see Van der Gugten's pull shot fall just short of the boundary.

