One-Day Cup: Rilee Rossouw ton helps Hampshire beat Essex to maintain 100% start

Rilee Rossouw has hit 201 runs in his past two innings

Royal London One-Day Cup, Ageas Bowl Essex 303-6 (50 overs): Wheater 70, Westley 66, Zaidi 57*; Wheal 2-71 Hampshire 304-4 (47.2 overs): Rossouw 111, Vince 66; Bopara 3-49 Hampshire beat Essex by six wickets Match scorecard

Hampshire made it three wins from three in the One-Day Cup thanks to Rilee Rossouw's century against Essex.

The in-form South African hit 111 runs from 111 balls as the hosts won by six wickets to move two points clear at the top of the South Group.

Rossouw was supported by captain James Vince's 66 before Jimmy Adams helped them across the line with 50.

Essex posted 303-6, with Adam Wheater (70), Tom Westley (66) and Ashar Zaidi (57*) all scoring half centuries.

Hampshire, are next in action against Gloucestershire at Bristol on Friday, with Essex playing Somerset at Chelmsford.