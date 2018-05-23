One-Day Cup: Luke Procter sees Northants to victory over former county Lancashire

Lancashire's Dane Vilas made his first half century of this summer's One-Day Cup

Royal London One-Day Cup, County Ground, Northampton Lancashire 279-8 (50 overs): Vilas 83*, Jennings 69, Davies 59 Northamptonshire 282-8 (49.5 overs): Levi 90, Cobb 57, Procter 43* Northants won by two wickets Match scorecard

All-rounder Luke Procter helped Northants to a two-wicket One-Day Cup win over his former county Lancashire with a ball to spare at Wantage Road.

Dane Vilas hit an unbeaten 83, backed by half-centuries from openers Keaton Jennings (69) and Alex Davies (59), as Lancashire posted 282-8.

After a 113-run opening stand from Josh Cobb (57) and Richard Levi (90), three quick wickets left the hosts on 199-5.

But Procter came in at seven to hit an unbeaten 43 off 38 balls.

In is first meeting with his old club since joining Northants on a three-year deal over the winter, Procter had also earlier taken 1-33 off his seven overs.