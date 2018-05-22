Samit Patel: Nottinghamshire all-rounder signs deal until 2020

Samit Patel has won 60 England caps across all formats

Nottinghamshire all-rounder Samit Patel has signed a new deal until the end of the 2020 season, which will take his stay at Trent Bridge to 18 years.

The ex-England man, 33, helped them win both the T20 Blast and One-Day Cup last season, as Notts also earned promotion back to Division One.

He has scored 21,660 career runs, with his left-arm spin taking 707 wickets.

"I'm thrilled to have extended my stay here for another two years," Patel told the club website.

"When I made my debut for the club in 2002, I would have never expected to have been playing here all these years later, but it's a great privilege to play at a ground like Trent Bridge."

Patel, who appeared in the last of his seven Tests in 2015, was voted the Professional Cricketers' Association Players' Player of the Year for 2017 - ending a 30-year wait for a Notts player to claim the honour.

His contract means he will continue to play in all formats.

"It's a really good move for everybody. I think Samit loves the club and we love Samit, so it's a great fit," head coach Peter Moores said.

"The members love him and he's played some fantastic cricket over the last 18 months, so to secure his services now for the next couple of years makes real sense."