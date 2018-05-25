One-Day Cup: Durham beat Worcestershire on DLS method
|Royal London One-Day Cup, Roseworth Terrace
|Durham 209 (45.2 overs): Richardson 64, Harte 48; Morris 4-33
|Worcestershire 82-4 (15 overs): D'Oliveira 33*; Rushworth 2-28
|Durham beat Worcestershire by nine runs (Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method)
|Match scorecard
Durham beat Worcestershire by nine runs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, despite earlier totalling only 209 in 45.2 overs at Gosforth.
The hosts had been well set on 55-1, but the loss of opener Cameron Steel for 18 sparked a collapse.
Only Michael Richardson's 64 and 48 from Gareth Harte guided them beyond 200, with Charlie Morris taking 4-33.
Worcestershire recovered from 40-4 to 82-4 before the rain arrived - but they were nine runs short on the DLS method.
Brett D'Oliveira's run-a-ball 33 kept them in contention, but Chris Rushworth's 2-28 - including the scalp of opener Daryl Mitchell - proved crucial.
Worcestershire face Lancashire at New Road in their next game on Sunday, while Durham travel south to face Northants.