One-Day Cup: Lancashire-Warwickshire group game abandoned in Blackpool

Stanley Park, Blackpool, has been one of Lancashire's 'out grounds' since 1905

Royal London One-Day Cup, Stanley Park Lancashire 50-1 (8.2 overs): Jennings 23*, Davies 22 Warwickshire: Did not bat Match abandoned. 1 point each Match scorecard

Lancashire's One-Day Cup group game with Warwickshire was abandoned after barely half an hour's play was possible at Stanley Park, Blackpool.

After a slightly delayed start, only 50 balls were bowled, during which time Lancashire's discarded England opener Keaton Jennings again showed good form with an unbeaten 23.

But, having reached 50-1 from 8.2 overs, the teams never came back on.

After taking one each from this game, both sides now have three points.

But Lancashire, who now play Worcestershire at New Road on Sunday, have played a game more.

Warwickshire's next game is also on Sunday against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge.