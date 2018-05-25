One-Day Cup: Yorkshire v Nottinghamshire abandoned without any play

Yorkshire have one win from four games in the One-Day Cup, with Notts having won twice

Royal London One-Day Cup, Emerald Headingley Yorkshire v Nottinghamshire No play possible because of rain - match abandoned Match scorecard

Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire had to settle for one point each as their One-Day Cup game at Headingley was abandoned without any play possible.

The decision to call off the match was taken at 15:30 BST with no sign of a let-up in the persistent rain.

Liam Plunkett had been due to make his seasonal debut for Yorkshire after six weeks at the Indian Premier League.

They are away against Leicestershire in their next game on Sunday, with Notts facing Warwickshire at Trent Bridge.