One-Day Cup: Denly stars as Kent beat Glamorgan by four wickets

Glamorgan's Nick Selman previously played for Tunbridge Wells and Kent second XI

Royal London One-Day Cup, Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence Glamorgan 274 (49.3 overs): Selman 92, Wagg 49, Marsh 45; Denly 4-56, Clayden 3-73 Kent 278-6 (48.1 overs); Denly 150*, Blake 41 Match scorecard

Kent captain Joe Denly starred with bat and ball as they earned their first One-Day Cup win of the summer by beating Glamorgan by four wickets.

Denly hit 17 fours and two sixes in an imperious Kent record 150 not out off 143 balls, sharing a stand of 88 with Alex Blake (41) as they reached 278-6.

Nick Selman anchored Glamorgan's innings with a career-best 92 off 125 balls in a total of 274.

But Denly's leg-spin claimed key wickets as he finished with 4-56.

Shaun Marsh (45) was brilliantly caught on the boundary by Matt Henry, while Graham Wagg blasted 49 off 40 balls late on.

Ruaidhri Smith and Graham Wagg took two wickets each in the home side's reply, but Denly was unstoppable in a remarkable return to form after two ducks, his winning boundary taking his score past Darren Stevens' previous Kent List A record of 147 at Swansea in 2017.

Glamorgan are now effectively out of contention for the knockout stages after four successive defeats.