One-Day Cup: Middlesex beat Sussex after Paul Stirling century

Paul Stirling's century followed an innings of 129 against Kent six days earlier

Royal London One-Day Cup, The 1st Central County Ground Middlesex 288-4 (50 overs): Stirling 116, Gubbins 86 Sussex 214 (43.5 overs): Wiese 57; Patel 4-54, Finn 3-29, Sowter 3-43 Middlesex beat Sussex by 74 runs Match scorecard

Paul Stirling hit his second One-Day Cup century of the summer as Middlesex beat Sussex by 74 runs at Hove.

The Ireland batsman made 116, despite needing a runner because of a thigh problem, as Middlesex posted 288-4.

He shared an opening stand of 198 with Nick Gubbins (86) so their total was lower than they might have expected.

Sussex, though, lost wickets regularly in their reply and although David Wiese made 57 Ravi Patel took 4-54, as they were all out for 214 in the 44th over.

The win was Middlesex's third in a row after beginning the group stage of the competition with defeat by Essex.

Stirling and Gubbins, who each hit two sixes and nine fours, set a new first-wicket record for the county in List A games against Sussex, beating the 160-run partnership between Justin Langer and Owais Shah at Arundel in 1999.

And the home side were always struggling in reply after Steven Finn (3-29) removed Phil Salt and Luke Wells with the new ball.

Patel's figures were his best in non-T20 limited-overs cricket, and fellow spinner Nathan Sowter ended the game by dismissing Wiese - who hit three sixes in his 52-ball knock - and Ishant Sharma in the space of four deliveries.