One-Day Cup: Varun Chopra's century helps Essex beat Somerset for second victory

Essex's Varun Chopra batted all the way through to the second ball of the last over

Royal London One-Day Cup, The Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford Essex 313 (50 overs): Chopra 160, Bopara 73; Groenewald 3-43 Somerset 273 (48.1 overs): Van der Merwe 61, Trego 50, Banton 40; Snater 5-60, Wagner 3-71 Essex beat Somerset by 40 runs Match scorecard

Essex opener Varun Chopra compiled his one-day best 160 to help his side to their second One-Day Cup win in four games against Somerset at Chelmsford.

The cornerstone of Essex's total of 313 was the 141-run fourth-wicket stand Chopra shared with Ravi Bopara (73).

Roelof van der Merwe (61 off 54 balls) and Peter Trego (50) both hit half centuries, while Tom Banton made 40.

But Somerset fell short, being bowled out for 273 to lose by 40 runs, Shane Snater taking a 'List A' best 5-60.

Zimbabwe-born Netherland international Snater's efforts came on his home debut, in only his second game for Essex, having gone for 38 runs off just 4.2 overs in the six-wicket defeat by Hampshire on Wednesday.

Chopra's innings has been bettered by only one other batsman in the competition so far this season, Yorkshire's Tom Kohler-Cadmore, who made 164 against Durham a week ago.

Only five Essex batsmen, record holder Bopara (201*), Graham Gooch (three times), current captain Ryan ten Doeschate, Ken Mcewan and Nasser Hussain have scored more in an innings for the county in 55 years of limited-over cricket.

Essex home debutant Shane Snater:

"Nerves definitely got the better of me in the beginning, but it was nice bring it back and walk away with a few wickets.

"It's nice to pick up five wickets, but it was a team effort. All the bowlers pulled through and Chops, with the bat, was class."

Somerset captain Peter Trego:

"The most disappointing thing is probably the fielding and the running between the wickets. That is where the game was won and lost.

"Chopra and Bopara were fantastic. They put on a great partnership and ran us ragged. That was pretty much the 50 runs in the game."