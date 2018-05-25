One-Day Cup: Gloucestershire v Hampshire group game rained off in Bristol

Only the Gloucestershire groundstaff saw much action at Nevil Road

Royal London One-Day Cup, The Brightside Ground Gloucestershire v Hampshire Match abandoned without a ball bowled Match scorecard

Gloucestershire's day-night One-Day Cup game against Hampshire was washed out at Bristol without a ball being bowled.

Heavy overnight rain continued throughout the morning, which left the outfield at Nevil Road saturated.

Umpires Nick Cook and Paul Pollard held three separate inspections before calling the game off at 15:43 BST.

Hampshire's winning start to the campaign is spoiled but they still remain top of South Group with seven points from four games.

Gloucestershire, who are due to host Sussex on Sunday, have five points from four games, while Hampshire host Kent on the same day.