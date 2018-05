Glamorgan Cricket: Donald returns for One-Day Cup against Middlesex

From the section

Aneurin Donald made his first class debut in 2014

Royal London One-Day Cup: Middlesex v Glamorgan Date: Wednesday, 23 May Time: 14:00 BST Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Coverage: Commentary on BBC Sport Online; updates BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Radio Wales

Glamorgan batsman Aneurin Donald is recalled to their squad for the One-Day Cup match against Middlesex in Cardiff.

Donald, who missed the opening two games after disappointing Championship form, replaces opener Jack Murphy as Glamorgan look for their first win.

Middlesex again field England limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan in a squad led by Test paceman Steve Finn.

They add Welsh seamer James Harris, James Fuller, Max Holden and Tom Barber to the eleven which beat Kent.

Timm van der Gugten is likely to return for Glamorgan, with Michael Hogan suffering a sore hamstring after Sunday's defeat in Taunton.

Glamorgan (from): Selman, Donald, Marsh, Ingram (capt), Lloyd, Cooke (wk), Wagg, Salter, de Lange, van der Gugten, Carey, Cullen, Smith, Hogan.

Middlesex (from): Stirling, Gubbins, Eskinazi, Morgan, Cartwright, Simpson (wk), Franklin, Sowter, Helm, Finn (capt), Patel, Holden, Harris, Fuller, Barber.