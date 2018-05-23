England v Pakistan: Dom Bess to make international debut at Lord's

England v Pakistan, first Test Date: 24-28 May Time: 11:00 BST Venue: Lord's Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW and the BBC Sport website. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Full tour details

England spinner Dom Bess will make his Test debut against Pakistan at Lord's on Thursday, says captain Joe Root.

The 20-year-old Somerset bowler has taken 63 wickets at an average of 22.49 since making his debut in a tour match against Pakistan in 2016.

Root said Bess was in "a good place" going into the first Test of the two-match series.

"He knows what he wants to do and how he wants to go about his business," Root told Test Match Special.

"He's full of confidence. He's got a lot of energy and he's very switched on. He has a good idea of his own game and how he wants to go about things."

Bess was a replacement in the Test side for county team-mate Jack Leach, who broke the thumb on his bowling hand the day before the squad was announced.