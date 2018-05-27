One-Day Cup: Gloucestershire v Sussex washed out by storm

Gloucestershire's game against Hampshire on Friday was also washed out

Royal London One-Day Cup, Brightside Ground Gloucestershire v Sussex Match abandoned - 1 pt each Match scorecard

Gloucestershire's One-Day Cup game against Sussex was abandoned without any play following a heavy storm in the Bristol area.

Umpires Neil Mallender and Tom Lungley took the decision to call off the game after discussions with ground staff.

"In their opinion, the entire playing area is waterlogged," Gloucestershire posted on Twitter.

Sussex paceman Jofra Archer had been due to make his seasonal debut after returning from the IPL.

They are next in action on Tuesday, when they face Surrey at The Oval, while Gloucestershire's face neighbours Somerset at Taunton on Friday.