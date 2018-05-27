One-Day Cup: Adam Lyth hits unbeaten 132 as Yorkshire beat Leicestershire

Adam Lyth hit 15 fours and two sixes on the way to his unbeaten 132 for Yorkshire against Leicestershire

Royal London One-Day Cup, Fischer County Ground Leicestershire 293-9 (50 overs): Cosgrove, 84, Eckersley 50, Dexter 50*; Fisher 3-40 Yorkshire 295-1 (46.3 overs): Lyth 132*, Pujara 75* Yorkshire beat Leicestershire by nine wickets Match scorecard

Adam Lyth hit an unbeaten 132 as Yorkshire coasted to victory against Leicestershire in the One-Day Cup.

Mark Cosgrove's 84 from 88 balls and fifties by Ned Eckersley and Neil Dexter helped Leicestershire to 293-9.

Lyth and Tom Kohler-Cadmore put on 153 for Yorkshire's first wicket before the latter fell to Cameron Delport for 74.

But India's Cheteshwar Pujara helped himself to man unbeaten 75 as he and Lyth, who hit two sixes and 15 fours, saw them to 295-1 in the 47th over.

Earlier, Leicestershire lost all-rounder Delport, who was returning from Indian Premier League duty with Kolkata Knight Riders, for just eight inside the first over, as he was trapped lbw by Matthew Fisher (3-40).

In front of a crowd of 3,000, the hosts were reduced to 39-3 inside 10 overs but a fine batting display by Eckersley (50) and Cosgrove saw them share a 128-run partnership before Dexter (50 not out) added a final flourish.

Yorkshire made a fast start in reply as Lyth and Kohler-Cadmore took 61 runs off from powerplay.

And Lyth went on to reach his fourth List A century off 96 balls as they made light of their target, while Pujara passed fifty for the fourth successive innings for the White Rose county.