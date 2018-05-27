One-Day Cup: Tom Latham leads Durham to win over Northamptonshire

Durham batsman Tom Latham hit seven fours in his innings

Royal London One-Day Cup, County Ground, Northampton Durham 256-7 (50 overs): Latham 86; White 2-46 Northamptonshire 251-9 (50 overs): Wakely 79, Rossington 66; Dixon 3-42 Durham beat Northamptonshire by five runs Match scorecard

Durham moved off the bottom of their One-Day Cup group with a five-run win against Northants at Wantage Road.

Batting first, captain Tom Latham made 86 and built a fourth-wicket stand of 125 with Will Smith as the visitors reached 256-7 on a difficult pitch.

Adam Rossington (66) and Alex Wakely (79) added 129 runs for Northants' fourth wicket as they looked on track.

They needed 16 from the final over and Rory Kleinveldt hit a six but then fell as Durham restricted them to 251-9.

Victory had looked unlikely for Durham when they struggled to 35-3 off the first 10 overs, but New Zealand batsman Latham came in at four to steady the ship.

In reply, Northants lost opener Josh Cobb for just seven before Ben Duckett was dismissed in unusual fashion when his on-drive ricocheted off bowler Matt Dixon's foot to mid-wicket.

They are sixth in the northern group, with Durham one place below them, but also on four points, having played one game more.