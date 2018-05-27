One-Day Cup: Warwickshire outplay holders Notts at Trent Bridge

Ed Pollock raced to his half-century from just 22 deliveries with the help of four sixes

Royal London One-Day Cup, Trent Bridge Warwickshire 295-9 (50 overs): Hain 72, Pollock 56, Hose 51; Carter 4-40 Nottinghamshire 187 (38.5 overs): Taylor 56; Thomason 4-45 Warwickshire beat Nottinghamshire by 108 runs Match scorecard

One-Day Cup holders Notts suffered their second group stage defeat of this summer's competition as Warwickshire won by 108 runs at Trent Bridge.

The Bears lost Jonathan Trott for a duck but were given a flying start by Ed Pollock, who smashed a quickfire 56.

In-form Sam Hain weighed in with 72 and Adam Hose made 51 before the innings subsided from 250-3 to 295-9.

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor scored 56 for Notts, but Aaron Thomason took 4-45 as they were all out for 187.

It was a largely undistinguished batting effort by the home side, whose final wicket fell with over 11 overs remaining.

Pace bowler Thomason's figures were his best in limited-overs cricket and England's Chris Woakes took 1-18 from six tidy overs in his first game of the season for Warwickshire.

Pollock provided the early fireworks, smashing the first two balls sent down by Luke Fletcher for six as he raced to his half-century.

And Hain took his total to 282 runs in three innings, but missed out on a third hundred when he was stumped off debutant spinner Matthew Carter, who claimed 4-40 for Notts.