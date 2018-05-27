One-Day Cup: Peter Trego shines as Somerset beat Middlesex

Somerset all-rounder Peter Trego struck just three boundaries in his 85-ball 65

Royal London One-Day Cup, Cooper Associates County Ground Somerset 283 (48.3/49 overs): Trego 65, Gregory 56, van der Merwe 52; Finn 4-65 Middlesex 230 (40.1/49 overs): Simpson 77; van Meekeren 3-32 Somerset beat Middlesex by 53 runs Match scorecard

Somerset ended Middlesex's three-match winning run in the One-Day Cup as they came out on top by 53 runs at Taunton.

With a delayed start having reduced the game to 49 overs a side, Peter Trego (65) steadied Somerset after Steven Finn (4-65) removed both openers.

Lewis Gregory (56) and Roelof van der Merwe (52) shared 91 before they were all out for 283 with three balls left.

Middlesex lost wickets regularly in reply, but John Simpson made 77 before they were bowled out for 230.

Simpson hit two sixes and nine fours in his 76-ball innings, but was finally caught behind off Paul van Meekeren (3-32) at the start of the 41st over.

Earlier, James Hildreth pulled off a magnificent leaping catch at slip to remove the dangerous Eoin Morgan for 11.

Both sides now have three wins and two defeats from five group games played.

Somerset are in action again on Tuesday, when they take on Kent at Canterbury, while Middlesex play Hampshire at Northwood the following day.