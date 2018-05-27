One-Day Cup: Daryl Mitchell ton helps Worcestershire beat Lancashire

Daryl Mitchell spent 153 minutes at the crease as he hit 102 for Worcestershire against Lancashire

Royal London One-Day Cup, Blackfinch New Road Lancashire 254-9 (48/48 overs): Livingstone 67, Brown 48; D'Oliveira 2-28 Worcestershire 255-7 (47.5/48 overs): Mitchell 102*; Mennie 3-56 Worcestershire beat Lancashire by three wickets (Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method) Match scorecard

Daryl Mitchell hit an unbeaten 102 to help Worcestershire move to the top of the One-Day Cup North Group as they beat Lancashire at New Road.

With both sides reduced to 48 overs after stormy weather in Worcester, Karl Brown's 48 and Liam Livingstone's 67 helped the Red Rose finish on 254-9.

Worcestershire started slowly as Joe Mennie (3-56) removed Travis Head for 17 and England's Moeen Ali for 24.

But Mitchell's century stabilised the hosts and they ended on 255-7.

The players were taken off for safety reasons with Lancashire 175-5 after 31 overs of their innings in at New Road, when lightning struck near to the ground.

Returning to the crease with Duckworth-Lewis-Stern having reduced both sides by two overs, Lancashire lost Jordan Clark within five balls when he was trapped lbw by Jack Leach (1-40).

Steven Croft hit 28 for Lancashire before he was removed by England all-rounder Moeen, who was playing his first game of county cricket this summer for Worcestershire after a stint in the Indian Premier League with Royal Challengers Bangalore.

However, Mitchell struck 102 from 118 balls and almost surpassed his career-best list A high score of 107 before guiding the Pears to victory.