Steve Smith & David Warner: Banned Australia pair set to play in Canadian league

Media playback is not supported on this device From ball-tampering to bans and tears: how Australia's week evolved

Former Australia captain Steve Smith will return to cricket as a marquee player in the inaugural Global T20 Canada league this summer.

The batsman, 28, is on a 12-month ban from national and state selection for his role in the ball-tampering scandal against South Africa in March, but he can play domestic games overseas.

David Warner, who was also involved, is expected to play in Canada.

West Indies' Chris Gayle and Shahid Afridi of Pakistan are also playing.

The players' draft for the new six-team competition, which features five Canadian teams and a Cricket West Indies team made up of Caribbean players, will take place on Tuesday.

The tournament starts on 28 June, with all matches played at the Maple Leaf Cricket Club near Toronto.