Weekend club cricket results in NI
Saturday 26 May
Gallagher Challenge Cup
All the main contenders survived the first round of the Gallagher Challenge Cup with Waringstown, North Down, Instonians, CSNI and CIYMS all advancing with ease but there was an upset at Holywood were Robinson Services Premier League side Muckamore narrowly lost.
CIYMS v Armagh
Armagh 102 J Mulder 5-22
CIYMS 103-3 R Hunter 43 no
CIYMS won by seven wickets
CSNI v Carrickfergus
Carrickfergus 140 J Holmes 20
CSNI 141-5 M Ellison 55
CSNI won by five wickets
Derriaghy v Lisburn
Lisburn 171 D Simpson 59
Derriaghy 172-8
Derriaghy won by two wickets
Holywood v Muckamore
Holywood 252-9 M Adair 88
Muckamore 240
Holywood won by 12 runs
Cregagh v Instonians at Shaw's Bridge
Cregagh 119 B Rose 4-23, A White 4-27
Instonians 120-1 N Smith 55 no, J McClurkin 55 no
Instonians won by nine wickets
North Down v Donacloney Mill
North Down 317-6 D Graham 108
Donacloney Mill 100
North Down won by 217 runs
Waringstown v Woodvale
Waringstown 326-5 J Hall 103, J McCollum 79 no
Woodvale 81
Waringstown won by 245 runs
Bangor v Downpatrick
Bangor 235-8 C Burns 58
Downpatrick 236-7 C Boltwood 81 no
Downpatrick won by three wickets
North West Senior Cup
The holders of the North-West Senior Cup Donemana may have lost their first two games in the League but made amends with a comfortable seven-wicket success at Strabane. There were no real surprises in the first round and the performance of the afternoon was the undefeated fifth wicket partnership of 195 between Eglinton's Stuart Thompson and John Millar.
Glendermott v Ballyspallen
Ballyspallen 270 C Averill 103, G Montgomery 5-28,
Glendermott 255 G Montgomery 67, G Cooke 61, G Kennedy 3-43
Ballyspallen won by 15 runs
Bready v Coleraine
Bready 128 I Samarasooriya 25, S Campbell 3-30
Coleraine 130-7 (37 overs) S Campbell 46, G McFaul 4-26
Coleraine won by three wickets
Burndennett v Fox Lodge
Burndennett 134 E McGettigan 86, A Walker 4-32
Fox Lodge 135-2 C Tshiki 73 no
Fox Lodge won by eight wickets
Eglinton v Killyclooney
Eglinton 304-4 S Thompson 160 no, J Millar 108 no
Killyclooney 117 M Gordon 41, R Allen 4-24
Eglinton won by 187 runs
Ardmore v Bond's Glen
Ardmore 338-7 G Mokoena 119, P McDowell 64
Bond's Glen 216 D Robinson 43 no, R Robinson 40, S Lazars 4-45
Ardmore won by 122 runs
Newbuildings v Drummond
Newbuildings 236 C Cooper 68, M Mills 3-22
Drummond 199 C Moore 50, P Allen 4-30
Newbuildings won by 37 runs
Strabane v Donemana
Strabane 188 P Gillespie 48, J McGonigle 3-39
Donemana 189-3 (32 overs) M Cooray 79 no
Donemana won by seven wickets
St Johnston v Brigade
St Johnston 113 D MacBeth 48, R MacBeth 3-18
Brigade 117-5 D Barr 36
Brigade won by five wickets