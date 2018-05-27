Cricket corruption: Australia 'not aware of credible evidence' for new claims

The allegations are said to relate to Galle International Cricket Stadium, where Australia played in 2016

Australian cricket chiefs are not aware of "any credible evidence" linking their players to alleged corruption.

Fresh claims are set to be made in a documentary by broadcaster Al Jazeera, due to air on Sunday.

Al Jazeera says the programme includes allegations that groundsmen are being bribed to alter pitches for Test matches involving teams such as Australia and England.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has already launched an investigation.

Some of the claims in the programme - Cricket's Match-Fixers - relate to the Sri Lankan Test venue in Galle.

"Although not having been provided an opportunity to view the documentary or any raw footage, our long-standing position on these matters is that credible claims will be treated very seriously and fully investigated," Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland said.

"Neither the ICC or Cricket Australia is aware of any credible evidence linking Australian players to corruption in the game.

"We urge Al Jazeera to provide all unedited materials and any other evidence to the ICC investigation team, so, if appropriate, a full and thorough investigation can be conducted."

Earlier, Sri Lanka Cricket said it will give its "fullest co-operation" to any investigation into match-fixing.

The England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has also said it is aware of the documentary and will support the ICC.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said it was "in the process of reviewing reports regarding the alleged involvement" of one of its players also made in the documentary.