BBC Sport - England v Pakistan: Jos Buttler out lbw as England slide towards defeat

Watch: Buttler out lbw as England collapse

  • From the section Cricket

Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas traps Jos Buttler lbw in the second over of the fourth day of the first Test as England collapse - losing the last four wickets of their second innings for only seven runs.

The hosts went on to lose the match by nine wickets, with more than five sessions to spare.

FOLLOW LIVE: England v Pakistan - in-play clips, TMS and text

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Watch: Buttler out lbw as England collapse

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Karius's errors & that Bale goal - how the internet reacted

Video

Van Dijk & Lovren reflect on 'heartbreaking' defeat

Video

I need to be playing every week - Bale

Video

Liverpool wanted everything & got minus something - Klopp

Video

'No barriers to stop you' - deaf referee aims to inspire

Top Stories