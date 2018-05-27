BBC Sport - England v Pakistan: Jos Buttler out lbw as England slide towards defeat
Watch: Buttler out lbw as England collapse
- From the section Cricket
Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas traps Jos Buttler lbw in the second over of the fourth day of the first Test as England collapse - losing the last four wickets of their second innings for only seven runs.
The hosts went on to lose the match by nine wickets, with more than five sessions to spare.
FOLLOW LIVE: England v Pakistan - in-play clips, TMS and text
