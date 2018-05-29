One-Day Cup: Kent beat Somerset on DLS method after rain

Somerset's Matt Renshaw talks to umpire Nick Cook as the players are taken off for rain

Royal London One-Day Cup, Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence Somerset 221-9 (42 overs): Gregory 60, Renshaw 56; Henry 3-37, Haggett 3-42 Kent 88-1 (16 overs): Denly 44* Kent beat Somerset by 28 runs (Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method) Match scorecard

Kent won their third successive One-Day Cup match, beating Somerset by 28 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

After a rain-delayed start reduced the game to 42 overs per side, Somerset were 65-5 after fewer than 19 overs.

Matt Renshaw (56) and Lewis Gregory (60) made 103 runs for the sixth wicket but they struggled to 221-9 despite debutant Ben Green's unbeaten 26.

In reply Joe Denly (44 not out) and Heino Kuhn (36 not out) led Kent to 88-1 from 16 overs when rain intervened.

The hosts - skippered by England wicket-keeper-batsman Sam Billings on his return from the Indian Premier League - lost opener Daniel Bell-Drummond in the third ball of their innings but rallied to move up to fourth in their group.

New Zealand paceman Matt Henry finished with figures of 3-37, with Calum Haggett also taking three wickets, while Somerset called on Green to replace England Test bowler Craig Overton, who missed out with a slight hand injury.