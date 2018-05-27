Weekend club cricket results in NI

Sunday 27 May

In Section A of the Lagan Valley Steels Twenty/20 Cup CSNI are the only undefeated team after three games.

In a high scoring game at Waringstown, Marc Ellison scored 97 including three sixes and 10 boundaries in the seven-wicket success.

In Section B North Down head the table with their second win in three outings. The others have all lost twice except for CI who are still looking for their first victory.

Section A

Armagh v Instonians

Armagh 121-9 S Wilson 39 no

Instonians 122-6 after 19 overs O Metcalfe 73 (8x4, 3x6)

Instonians won by four wickets

Waringstown v CSNI

Waringstown 199-7 G Thompson 66

CSNI 293-3 M Ellison 97 A Malan 41

CSNI won by seven wickets

Section B

North Down v Carrickfergus

North Down 174-5 P Eakin 55

Carrickfergus 108-9 P Eakin 3-16

North Down won by 66 runs

Muckamore v CIYMS

Muckamore 130-5 S Gordon 35

CIYMS 125

Muckamore won by five runs

Saturday 26 May

Gallagher Challenge Cup

All the main contenders survived the first round of the Gallagher Challenge Cup with Waringstown, North Down, Instonians, CSNI and CIYMS all advancing with ease but there was an upset at Holywood were Robinson Services Premier League side Muckamore narrowly lost.

CIYMS v Armagh

Armagh 102 J Mulder 5-22

CIYMS 103-3 R Hunter 43 no

CIYMS won by seven wickets

CSNI v Carrickfergus

Carrickfergus 140 J Holmes 20

CSNI 141-5 M Ellison 55

CSNI won by five wickets

Derriaghy v Lisburn

Lisburn 171 D Simpson 59

Derriaghy 172-8

Derriaghy won by two wickets

Holywood v Muckamore

Holywood 252-9 M Adair 88

Muckamore 240

Holywood won by 12 runs

Cregagh v Instonians at Shaw's Bridge

Cregagh 119 B Rose 4-23, A White 4-27

Instonians 120-1 N Smith 55 no, J McClurkin 55 no

Instonians won by nine wickets

North Down v Donacloney Mill

North Down 317-6 D Graham 108

Donacloney Mill 100

North Down won by 217 runs

Waringstown v Woodvale

Waringstown 326-5 J Hall 103, J McCollum 79 no

Woodvale 81

Waringstown won by 245 runs

Bangor v Downpatrick

Bangor 235-8 C Burns 58

Downpatrick 236-7 C Boltwood 81 no

Downpatrick won by three wickets

North West Senior Cup

The holders of the North-West Senior Cup Donemana may have lost their first two games in the League but made amends with a comfortable seven-wicket success at Strabane. There were no real surprises in the first round and the performance of the afternoon was the undefeated fifth wicket partnership of 195 between Eglinton's Stuart Thompson and John Millar.

Glendermott v Ballyspallen

Ballyspallen 270 C Averill 103, G Montgomery 5-28,

Glendermott 255 G Montgomery 67, G Cooke 61, G Kennedy 3-43

Ballyspallen won by 15 runs

Bready v Coleraine

Bready 128 I Samarasooriya 25, S Campbell 3-30

Coleraine 130-7 (37 overs) S Campbell 46, G McFaul 4-26

Coleraine won by three wickets

Burndennett v Fox Lodge

Burndennett 134 E McGettigan 86, A Walker 4-32

Fox Lodge 135-2 C Tshiki 73 no

Fox Lodge won by eight wickets

Eglinton v Killyclooney

Eglinton 304-4 S Thompson 160 no, J Millar 108 no

Killyclooney 117 M Gordon 41, R Allen 4-24

Eglinton won by 187 runs

Ardmore v Bond's Glen

Ardmore 338-7 G Mokoena 119, P McDowell 64

Bond's Glen 216 D Robinson 43 no, R Robinson 40, S Lazars 4-45

Ardmore won by 122 runs

Newbuildings v Drummond

Newbuildings 236 C Cooper 68, M Mills 3-22

Drummond 199 C Moore 50, P Allen 4-30

Newbuildings won by 37 runs

Strabane v Donemana

Strabane 188 P Gillespie 48, J McGonigle 3-39

Donemana 189-3 (32 overs) M Cooray 79 no

Donemana won by seven wickets

St Johnston v Brigade

St Johnston 113 D MacBeth 48, R MacBeth 3-18

Brigade 117-5 D Barr 36

Brigade won by five wickets