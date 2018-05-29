Eoin Morgan out of World XI v West Indies with broken finger

Eoin Morgan's England became the world's number one ranked ODI side in May

England one-day and Twenty20 captain Eoin Morgan has withdrawn from the ICC World XI squad with a fractured finger.

Morgan was due to captain the side in a limited-overs charity match against West Indies at Lord's on Thursday.

The 31-year-old chipped a bone in the end of his finger while fielding for Middlesex on Sunday but is expected to be fit for the ODI against Scotland on 10 June.

Ex-Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi will skipper the World XI in his absence.

And Morgan will be replaced in the line-up by England team-mate Sam Billings, with Tymal Mills and Sam Curran both called into the squad.

The 10 June game against Scotland is their opening limited-overs match of the summer and is followed by five ODIs and a T20 against Australia in the space of a fortnight, with the opening fixture at the Kia Oval on 13 June.

England recorded a 4-1 one-day series win over Australia in January and became the world's number one ranked ODI side in May.