One-Day Cup: Yorkshire beat Derbyshire in last-over thriller

Derbyshire opener Ben Slater scored his fourth century in one-day cricket

Royal London One-Day Cup, 3aaa County Ground Derbyshire 189-6 (24 overs): Slater 109*; Willey 4-47 Yorkshire: 192-8 (23.5 overs): Kohler-Cadmore 81; Rampaul 5-48 Yorkshire beat Derbyshire by two wickets Match scorecard

Yorkshire moved up to second in the One-Day Cup North Group with a last-over two-wicket win over Derbyshire.

Ben Slater's unbeaten 109 from 82 balls helped the hosts to 189-6 in a game reduced to 24 overs per side.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore's 81 gave Yorkshire a solid base but they slipped from 132-3 to 135-6 as Ravi Rampaul took 5-48.

Needing 21 off nine balls, Matthew Fisher smashed three fours and and six in making an unbeaten 24 as Yorkshire reached 192-8 with a ball to spare.

The game looked up for Yorkshire when Fisher arrived at the crease after Kohler-Cadmore had become Rampaul's fifth wicket of the innings.

The 20-year-old scored 13 off the same Rampaul over and then hit two successive boundaries in the final over, bowled by Hardus Viljoen, to secure Yorkshire an unlikely victory.

Yorkshire are now second on seven points and a point behind leaders Worcestershire, who have a game in hand, while Derbyshire slip to third and remain on six points.