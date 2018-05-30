One-Day Cup: Porter bowls Essex to win over Glamorgan

Jamie Porter celebrates the dismissal of Colin Ingram

Royal London One-Day Cup, Cloudfm County Ground Glamorgan 200 (48.3 overs): Cooke 59, Salter 43; Porter 4-29, Coles 3-41 Essex 201-1 (31.3 overs): Chopra 98*, Wheater 88 Match scorecard

A superb opening spell by seamer Jamie Porter set up Essex's third One-Day Cup victory as they thrashed Glamorgan by nine wickets at Chelmsford.

Porter's career-best 4-29 reduced Glamorgan to 58-5 on a grey day, though Chris Cooke (59) and Andrew Salter (43) scrambled them to 200.

Varun Chopra (98 not out) and Adam Wheater (88) took Essex to an easy win.

The hosts cruised home with 18.3 overs to spare to boost their run-rate and keep their qualification hopes alive.

Essex's remaining matches are away to Sussex on Sunday 3 June and home to Kent.

Glamorgan, who were also hit by the news that T20 signing Usman Khawaja will not be available for the whole campaign because of Australia A team duties, are without a win in five games.