Glamorgan call up young duo for Essex cup match

Owen Morgan made his Glamorgan first team debut against Sussex in June 2016

Royal London One-Day Cup: Essex v Glamorgan Venue: The Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford: Date: Wednesday, 30 May Start: 11:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Sport online; updates on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Essex

Glamorgan have called up Owen Morgan and Connor Brown for the One-Day Cup clash with Essex at Chelmsford on Wednesday.

Overseas player Shaun Marsh is unavailable after joining up with Australia before their one-day series against England with Glamorgan searching for a replacement.

Glamorgan are missing injured bowlers Marchant de Lange and Michael Hogan.

Robert Croft's side have lost all four games so far in the tournament.

Essex have lost three out of their five matches in the competition and have added bowler Jamie Porter to their squad.

Essex (from): Ten Doeschate (capt), Bopara, Chopra, Coles, Cook, Foster (wk), Harmer, Lawrence, Pepper, Porter, Snater, Taylor, Wagner, Westley, Wheater, Zaidi.

Glamorgan (from): Selman, Donald, Lawlor, Ingram (capt), Brown, Cooke (wk), Lloyd, Morgan, Salter, van der Gugten, Carey, Smith, Wagg.