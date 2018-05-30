Usman Khawaja to miss end of Glamorgan T20 Blast campaign on Australia A duty

Usman Khawaja has played 33 Tests, 18 one-day internationals and nine T20 internationals for Australia

Glamorgan will be without Usman Khawaja for the end of their Vitality T20 Blast campaign due to international duty.

The batsman was due to play all 14 group games, but has been included in the Australia A squad playing in India from 17 August.

That is the same date that Glamorgan are due to finish their group matches.

Glamorgan begin their Blast campaign on 6 July at Hampshire, with the final group game set for 17 August against Surrey in Cardiff.

The quarter-finals will be played on 23-26 August, with the semi-finals and final taking place on 15 September.

Glamorgan's other Australian signing, Shaun Marsh, is the only Test batsman still playing from the South Africa series not to feature in the A squad.

But Marsh will miss the last four games of Glamorgan's One-Day Cup campaign as he will join up with the Australia squad preparing for their series against England in June.

Glamorgan are seeking a replacement for Marsh but have not yet confirmed whether they will also look to fill the gap left by Khawaja.