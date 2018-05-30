Eoin Morgan: England captain in squads for Scotland and Australia ODIs after breaking finger

Eoin Morgan's England side recorded a 3-2 series win over New Zealand in March

England captain Eoin Morgan has been named in the one-day international squads to play Scotland and Australia in June after fracturing his finger.

Morgan chipped a bone in the end of his finger while fielding for Middlesex on Sunday but should be fit for the one-off ODI in Edinburgh on 10 June.

England then host Australia in a five-match series starting on 13 June.

Wicketkeeper Jos Buttler will be rested against Scotland, with Sam Billings replacing him in the 13-man squad.

Buttler and bowler Tom Curran return to the 14-man squad for the Australia series, while Billings drops out.

Fast bowler Liam Plunkett also returns after missing the 3-2 series win over New Zealand in March due to a hamstring injury, replacing Craig Overton.

England recorded a 4-1 one-day series win over Australia in January and became the world's number one ranked ODI side earlier this month.

Australia Test captain Tim Paine will lead the tourists' ODI side, in place of Steve Smith, who was banned for a year by Cricket Australia for his part in the ball-tampering scandal in March.

The tour of England will be Justin Langer's first assignment as head coach after replacing Darren Lehmann, who resigned in the aftermath of the scandal.

Langer will be without three of his leading fast bowlers, with Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and now Josh Hazlewood ruled out with injuries.

Paine's vice-captain, batsman Aaron Finch, will lead the Twenty20 side in their sole match against England at Edgbaston on 27 June.

It will be the first time England have played in Scotland since May 2014, when they defeated the hosts by 39 runs in Aberdeen, while Morgan's side beat the Scots by 119 runs in the 2015 World Cup group stages.

England ODI squad versus Scotland:

Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

England ODI squad versus Australia:

Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Fixtures

June

Scotland v England

10 1st ODI, Edinburgh (11:00 BST)

England v Australia

13 1st ODI, The Oval, (d/n) (13:00 BST)

16 2nd ODI, Cardiff (11:00 BST)

19 3rd ODI, Trent Bridge (d/n) (14:00 BST)

21 4th ODI, Chester-le-Street (d/n) (14:00 BST)

24 5th ODI, Old Trafford (11:00 BST)