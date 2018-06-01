One-Day Cup: Jofra Archer and Chris Jordan to return for Sussex

Jordan joined Sussex in 2013 after six years with Surrey

One-Day Cup: Glamorgan v Sussex Date: Friday, 1 June Time: 11:00 Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Coverage: Live commentary and text scores on BBC Sport online; updates on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Sussex.

Sussex fast bowlers Jofra Archer and Chris Jordan are hoping for their first appearances of the UK season against Glamorgan, after their IPL return.

Archer, who starred for Rajasthan Royals, has seen two projected returns against Surrey and Gloucestershire washed out.

Glamorgan have batsman Kiran Carlson available after university exams.

The home side have lost all five One-Day Cup games while Sussex are among six South Group sides on six points.

Glamorgan (from); Selman, Donald, Brown, Ingram (capt), Carlson, Lloyd, Cooke (wk), Wagg, Salter, Morgan, Smith, van der Gugten, Carey.

Sussex Sharks (from); Salt, Wells, Wright, Finch, Brown (capt, wk), Evans, Burgess, Wiese, Jordan, Robinson, Briggs, Sharma, Archer.