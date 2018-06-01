One-Day Cup: Ingram and Carlson earn Glamorgan win over Sussex

From the section

Michael Burgess' stand with David Wiese of 120 off 97 balls proved in vain for Sussex in Cardiff

Royal London One-Day Cup, Sophia Gardens Cardiff Sussex 277-8 (50 overs): Wiese 67, Burgess 58; van der Gugten 3-58 Glamorgan 281-4 (48.2 overs): Ingram 95*, Carlson 59*; Jordan 2-55 Match scorecard Glamorgan beat Sussex by six wickets

Glamorgan captain Colin Ingram hit an unbeaten 95 to steer to his side to a six-wicket victory over Sussex.

Kiran Carlson, returning from university exams, smashed 59 not out off 40 balls as Glamorgan reached 278-4 for their first One-Day Cup win.

They added 98 in 10 overs to break the shackles imposed by Sussex's bowlers.

Sussex owed their total of 277-8 to a hard-hitting stand of 120 off 97 balls between David Wiese (67) and Michael Burgess (58).

But Sussex are now almost certainly out of One-Day Cup contention.