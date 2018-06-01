One-Day Cup: Kuhn and Stevens star as Kent hammer Surrey

Heino Kuhn's 117 is the highest score by a Kent player at Beckenham in a limited-overs game

Royal London One-Day Cup, Beckenham Kent 384-8 (50 overs): Kuhn 117, Denly 78, Blake 59; T Curran 4-75 Surrey 164 (30.1 overs): Roy 68, Burns 42; Stevens 6-25 Match scorecard Kent beat Surrey by 220 runs

Kent moved up to second in the One-Day Cup south group with a fourth successive win as they put in a commanding display at home to Surrey.

Heino Kuhn top-scored with 117 as Kent amassed a club record-equalling 384-8 from their 50 overs.

Surrey, in reply, slumped from 97-2 to 164 all out inside 31 overs after Jason Roy's quick-fire 68.

Veteran all-rounder Darren Stevens took a List A career-best 6-25 with the ball as Kent won by a mammoth 220 runs.

Kent's total matched their previous List A best of 384-6 against Berkshire in 1996.

Along with Kuhn's 117 - a highest score by a Kent player at Beckenham in a limited-overs game - Joe Denly hit 78 and a devastating 59 off 26 balls from Alex Blake make it tough work for Surrey's bowlers.

Former South Africa seamer Morne Morkel could only take 1-50 on his debut as Tom Curran was the pick of the visiting bowlers with 4-75.

Mark Stoneman's struggles continued as he made just three on his return to Surrey colours.

Stevens then rattled through the visitors' middle and lower order to consign last year's runners-up to a third defeat in six matches.

Kent opener Heino Kuhn told BBC Radio Kent:

"It's great to contribute and get a win for the team. It was a great pitch to bat on.

"The guys have just been doing what they've trained for recently and to come from the County Championship to white-ball cricket, after a slow start to this group we just needed to adapt a little quicker.

"Four wins in a row now, the guys are happy and we just need to take this form into rest of the group games."