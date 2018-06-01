One-Day Cup: Billy Godleman century helps Derbyshire beat Northants

Ben Slater followed up his unbeaten century against Yorkshire with 94 in this game

Royal London One-Day Cup, County Ground, Northampton Derbyshire 265-2 (50 overs): Godleman 125*, Slater 94; Kleinveldt 1-47 Northamptonshire 214 (46 overs): Duckett 57; Olivier 3-31, Rampaul 3-36 Derbyshire beat Northamptonshire by 51 runs Match scorecard

Derbyshire moved to the top of their One-Day Cup group with a 51-run victory over Northamptonshire.

Billy Godleman and Ben Slater (94) put on 182 for the first wicket as Derbyshire batted first.

Godleman finished 125 not out, his second century of the competition, to help his side to 265-2.

Ben Duckett gave Northants hope with 57, but once he was out the rest of the innings folded and the hosts were bowled out for 214.

In-form Godleman, 29, started the tournament with 137 against Warwickshire and also scored half-centuries against Durham and Leicestershire.

Derbyshire finish the north group with games against Lancashire at home on Sunday, and away at Notts Outlaws on Thursday as they bid for a first limited-overs trophy since 1993.