One-Day Cup: Lancashire victory hampers Derbyshire knockout hopes

Lancashire captain Liam Livingstone was his side's most economical bowler

Royal London One-Day Cup, 3aaa County Ground, Derby Lancashire 290-8 (50 overs): Livingstone 86, Clark 51 Derbyshire 265-8 (50 overs): Godleman 75, Viljeon 50*, Slater 46 Lancashire beat Derbyshire by 25 runs Match scorecard

Derbyshire's hopes of reaching the One-Day Cup knockout stage were hampered by a 25-run loss at home to Lancashire.

After starting the day top of the north group, Derbyshire's defeat drops them to fourth, ahead of their final game with Notts at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

They can still finish as high as second but Lancashire's hopes are over as they cannot climb any higher than fourth.

Captain Liam Livingstone made 86 out of his side's 290-8, before Derbyshire then fell short on 265-8.

Billy Godleman made 75 and Hardus Viljoen was there at the end on 50 not out, but Livingstone took 1-31 from his 10 overs, backed by two wickets each for Graham Onions and spinners Matt Parkinson and Stephen Parry.

Lancashire, now just a point Derbyshire in fifth, could still reach nine points if they beat Yorkshire at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

But, with Notts then hosting Derbyshire two nights later, whatever the outcome of that game would put third place beyond reach for the Red Rose.

Derbyshire are also only a point ahead of Yorkshire. And, if the Tykes were to win at Old Trafford, then also win at home to Northants on Thursday, that would further hinder them.

But Derbyshire can still finish second, as the top two, Worcestershire and Warwickshire, both two points ahead of Derbyshire, play each other at Edgbaston on Tuesday. To guarantee that, Derbyshire have to beat Notts and hope also that either Lancashire or Northants beat Yorkshire.

How it's all worked out