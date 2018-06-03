One-Day Cup: Warwickshire thrash Leicestershire by nine wickets

Jonathan Trott, who now has 23 List A hundreds, is retiring at the end of the season

Royal London One-Day Cup, Edgbaston Leicestershire 207 (43.1 overs): Cosgrove 60, Ackermann 57; Stone 3-44, Thomason 3-45 Warwickshire 211-1 (37.4 overs): Trott 102*, Hain 69* Warwickshire beat Leicestershire by nine wickets Match scorecard

Warwickshire boosted their chances of qualifying for the One-Day Cup knockout stages with a thumping nine-wicket win against Leicestershire at Edgbaston.

Batting first, Leicestershire were bowled out for 207 as Olly Stone and Aaron Thomason both took three wickets.

Mark Cosgrove (60) and Colin Ackermann (57) were the only batsmen to make an impression for the visitors.

Jonathan Trott's 102 not out and Sam Hain's unbeaten 69 took Warwickshire to 211-1 with 12.2 overs to spare.

Former England batsman Trott has now scored two centuries in three days, following his innings of 100 in the win over Durham on Friday.

The 37-year-old and Hain, 15 years his junior, shared an unbroken second-wicket stand of 159 as they knocked off the below-par total with ease.

Warwickshire have 10 points in the group stage, and a victory against local rivals Worcestershire on Thursday will definitely see them qualify.

They could even go through before they meet the Pears at Edgbaston depending on other results.

Leicestershire have lost six of their seven matches in the competition and are bottom of the group.