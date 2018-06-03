One-Day Cup: Callum Ferguson follows up his 192 with 159 for Worcestershire

Callum Ferguson hit 13 fours and three sixes in his 159 off 136 balls

Royal London One-Day Cup, Blackfinch New Road Worcestershire 348-5 (50 overs): Ferguson 159*, Clarke 122; White 2-51 Northants 314 (49.4 overs): Rossington 63, Newton 61; Morris 2-39 Worcestershire beat Northants by 34 runs Match scorecard

Worcestershire batsman Callum Ferguson continued his extraordinary One-Day Cup form as his 159 helped his side beat Northants and strengthen their qualification chances.

Ferguson's unbeaten century at New Road followed Tuesday's 192 on debut.

The Australian shared a club-record second-wicket stand of 239 with Joe Clarke (122) in the hosts' 348-5.

Rob Newton (61) and Adam Rossington (63) starred in the chase, but Northants were all out for 314.

Worcestershire are now level on points with Warwickshire at the top of the north table, with the two rivals meeting at Edgbaston on Thursday in their final group fixture.

Victory for either would guarantee a place in the knockout stage, although if Yorkshire lose at Lancashire on Tuesday, both will already be through.

Ferguson and Clarke's partnership eclipsed the 208 put on by Vikram Solanki and Philip Hughes against Lancashire in 2012, and helped the Pears recover superbly after Moeen Ali went without scoring.

Clarke was eventually dismissed by Graeme White in the 38th over, but 33-year-old Ferguson continued to score freely through to the end of the innings.

Worcestershire have now scored three of their top eight List A scores in history this season - 380-4 against Leicestershire, 350-6 versus Yorkshire and Sunday's 348-5.