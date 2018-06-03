One-Day Cup: Hampshire beat Glamorgan by four wickets

Gareth Berg was a thorn in Glamorgan's side from the bat and with the ball

Royal London One-Day Cup, St Helen's Glamorgan 227 (48.4 overs): Ingram 64, Crane 4-46, Berg 3-46 Hampshire 229-6 (43.2 overs) Taylor 54*, Berg 52* Hampshire (2 pts) beat Glamorgan by 4 wickets Match scorecard

Hampshire have sealed a place in the knockout stages of the One-Day Cup after a four-wicket victory over Glamorgan at St Helen's.

Hampshire reached 229-6 despite a mid-innings stutter, thanks to an unbeaten seventh-wicket stand of 85 between Brad Taylor (54) and Gareth Berg (52).

Berg also struck early with the ball, taking 3-46 in Glamorgan's 227 all out.

Colin Ingram top-scored with 64, but spinners Mason Crane (4-46) and Brad Taylor (2-51) claimed regular wickets.

Hampshire can earn a home semi-final by beating Somerset in their final match on Wednesday 6 June, while Glamorgan will finish bottom of the South Group, with just one win before their trip to Surrey.

Glamorgan captain Colin Ingram told BBC Sport Wales:

"It wasn't enough runs, we made a few silly errors and although the wicket was slow we didn't adapt enough to that. Waggy (Graham Wagg) and myself got into a great partnership and if we could have batted another 10 or 12 overs, we could have put a real good total on the board. Two of their batters stuck in and got a partnership going, and that was the game.

"As a batting unit, we haven't been as consistent as in the last few years, no big hundreds which has been frustrating from my side, but we've got a bunch of new faces, young guys who are learning. There have been some nice performances but we haven't quite put it together."

Hampshire all-rounder Gareth Berg told BBC Radio Solent:

"Speaking to Waggy in the interval, we felt 260 to 280 would have been a good score on that wicket. I just tried to stay as calm as I can and batting with Brad Taylor, I think we complement each other. BT is a great little player, he's had a great competition with bat and ball.

"It was a massive win, we're on a run of form and that makes it a bit easier heading into Wednesday's game, we want to win every game in this competition."