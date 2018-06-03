One-Day Cup: Surrey beat Middlesex by five wickets at Lord's

Ben Foakes has made three half-centuries in the One-Day Cup this season

Royal London One-Day Cup, Lord's Middlesex 234 (50 overs): Stirling 67, Helm 30; T Curran 4-33 Surrey 238-5 (48.1 overs): Foakes 86, Pope 57*; Finn 2-53 Surrey beat Middlesex by five wickets Match scorecard

Surrey beat Middlesex by five wickets to keep their slim hopes of reaching the One-Day Cup knockout round alive.

Ben Foakes (86) and Ollie Pope (57 not out) marshalled the visitors' chase of 235 at Lord's and shared a partnership of 98 for the fifth wicket.

Middlesex stuttered throughout their innings after electing to bat first as they were dismissed for just 234.

Tom Curran (4-33) claimed four wickets for a second successive List A game as opener Paul Stirling (67) top scored.

After losing England internationals Jason Roy (4) and Mark Stoneman (18) as well as Will Jacks (18) early to be reduced to 44-3, Surrey captain Rory Burns (40) and Foakes steadied the reply.

Foakes fell with his side just four runs short of victory after a 116-ball knock, before Pope hit the winning runs with 11 balls to spare.

The win lifts last year's runners-up Surrey up to fifth in the south group, a point behind third-placed Essex who occupy the final qualification place with a game left.

To overhaul them, they will need to beat Glamorgan on Wednesday and hope Essex lose to Kent and Somerset fail to beat group leaders Hampshire.

Surrey all-rounder Rikki Clarke told BBC Radio London:

"The other day against Kent was disappointing, so it was important for us to bounce back.

"A brilliant bowling performance to keep them to a below-par score was followed by a good chase down by Ollie Pope and Ben Foakes.

"All in all, a good day and we're still alive in the competition. We'll try and win the game against Glamorgan and fingers crossed, results elsewhere go our way.

"You never know, we might sneak in through the back door."