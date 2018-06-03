Saturday club cricket results in NI
Saturday 2 June
NCU
Waringstown are clear at the top of Robinson Services Premier League following a six-wicket victory over CSNI at a rain-interrupted contest at The Lawn. Waringstown have 12 points with Instonians, Carrickfergus and CIYMS on eight, with Inst and Waringstown having played an extra game. CSNI still have no points after three games.
Carrickfergus v Armagh
Carrickfergus 268-9 J Burns 83, M McCord 57
Armagh 235 J Rogers 67
Carrickfergus won by 33 runs
CIYMS v Instonians
Instonians 116 (44 overs) S Getkake 20, A Coulter 3-20
CIYMS 119-2 (21.4 overs) J Matchett 54
CIYMS won by eight wickets
North Down v Muckamore
North Down 245-8 D Graham 95, R Haire 51
Muckamore 207-8
North Down won by 38 runs
Waringstown v CSNI - 43 over game
CSNI 161-7 M Ellison 33
Waringstown require D/L 168 for victory
Waringstown 170-4 (40 overs) J Hall 53
Waringstown won by six wickets
North West
Long's SuperValu Premiership joint leaders Bready and Brigade both lost so all teams in the section have now been defeated at least once. Champions Donemana picked up their first win in three outings and it was a convincing one against Brigade by 126 runs.
Coleraine v Strabane
Coleraine 166-8 G Hume 48 no, A Gillespie 3-34
Strabane 155 (37.4 overs) A Gillespie 58, R Chopra 3-32
Coleraine won by 11 runs
Brigade v Donemana
Donemana 246-4 M Cooray 107, G McClintock 98
Brigade 120 G McKeegan 38, A McBrine 3-24
Donemana won by 126 runs
Ardmore v Bready
Bready 235 C Young 54, R Dougherty 50
Ardmore 236-8 S Lazars 69, K Martin 54, A Lucas 3-36
Ardmore won by two wickets
Eglinton v Fox Lodge
Fox Lodge 187 B Allen 63, C Tshiki 34
Eglinton 190-2 (28.3 overs) A Millar 84, M Erlank 61 no
Eglinton won by eight wickets