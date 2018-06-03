Saturday club cricket results in NI

Ireland international Andy McBrine took 3-24 as Donemana beat Brigade by 126 runs

Saturday 2 June

NCU

Waringstown are clear at the top of Robinson Services Premier League following a six-wicket victory over CSNI at a rain-interrupted contest at The Lawn. Waringstown have 12 points with Instonians, Carrickfergus and CIYMS on eight, with Inst and Waringstown having played an extra game. CSNI still have no points after three games.

Carrickfergus v Armagh

Carrickfergus 268-9 J Burns 83, M McCord 57

Armagh 235 J Rogers 67

Carrickfergus won by 33 runs

CIYMS v Instonians

Instonians 116 (44 overs) S Getkake 20, A Coulter 3-20

CIYMS 119-2 (21.4 overs) J Matchett 54

CIYMS won by eight wickets

North Down v Muckamore

North Down 245-8 D Graham 95, R Haire 51

Muckamore 207-8

North Down won by 38 runs

Waringstown v CSNI - 43 over game

CSNI 161-7 M Ellison 33

Waringstown require D/L 168 for victory

Waringstown 170-4 (40 overs) J Hall 53

Waringstown won by six wickets

North West

Long's SuperValu Premiership joint leaders Bready and Brigade both lost so all teams in the section have now been defeated at least once. Champions Donemana picked up their first win in three outings and it was a convincing one against Brigade by 126 runs.

Coleraine v Strabane

Coleraine 166-8 G Hume 48 no, A Gillespie 3-34

Strabane 155 (37.4 overs) A Gillespie 58, R Chopra 3-32

Coleraine won by 11 runs

Brigade v Donemana

Donemana 246-4 M Cooray 107, G McClintock 98

Brigade 120 G McKeegan 38, A McBrine 3-24

Donemana won by 126 runs

Ardmore v Bready

Bready 235 C Young 54, R Dougherty 50

Ardmore 236-8 S Lazars 69, K Martin 54, A Lucas 3-36

Ardmore won by two wickets

Eglinton v Fox Lodge

Fox Lodge 187 B Allen 63, C Tshiki 34

Eglinton 190-2 (28.3 overs) A Millar 84, M Erlank 61 no

Eglinton won by eight wickets